Sir Gareth Edwards' Barbarians jersey sells for world record £240k
The jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored one of rugby's greatest ever tries has sold at auction for a world-record £240,000.
Sir Gareth's Barbarians shirt from a 1973 match against New Zealand had an estimated value of between £150,000 and £200,000.
Edwards' number 9 jersey becomes the highest price ever paid for an item of sporting clothing at a UK auction.
The identity of the jersey's new owner is not currently known.
The jersey was sold at Rogers Jones Auctioneers in the Vale of Glamorgan as part of a collection of memorabilia from Sir Gareth's glittering rugby career.
It was worn in an epic win for the Barbarians at Cardiff Arms Park, who up 17-0 down over the All Blacks at half-time.
Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones called it "a priceless piece of rugby memorabilia".
"It is the shirt off the back of the man consistently voted the greatest player of all time who scored the greatest try of all time in a game that many believe to be the best game of all time," he said.
"It is one of the most significant rugby jerseys ever worn."
Among the other items up for auction was a shirt worn by one of the greatest forwards of all time, New Zealand's Colin Meads.
"Colin was on the 1967 All Blacks tour to the UK and France," explained Sir Gareth.
"They weren't able to go to Ireland because we were in the grip of a foot and mouth epidemic, so after the traditional end of tour game against the Barbarians at Twickenham they had to leave all their kit behind.
"All the Barbarian players were invited into their dressing room and told to take whatever they liked.
"There were shirts, some beautiful boots, and lots of other items on offer to us. I saw the Colin Meads shirt and thought it would be nice to have."
Sir Gareth added: "I just hope that they find good homes and the people who buy them get as much enjoyment out of them as I've had down the years.
"I've given away a number of my jerseys down the years, but those I've kept from swaps after matches or worn myself, have been neatly tucked away in cardboard boxes in the snooker room.
"It's now time they had a better home."