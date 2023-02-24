Ukraine war: Opera singer makes Aberystwyth her home

Khrystyna, a soprano who has performed in opera houses in Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam and many other cities, said she sings in her flat nowadays, but wants to restart her musical career. "I feel strong, because I have children. I would like to meet [the rest of] our family again and we hope peace in Ukraine will come soon," she said."It's hard to start again in a new country because you must show who you are again. I have learnt to live in a different life, with a new language, but in future I think it will be good for me."