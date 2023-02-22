Snowdon: Devon teen Christopher Wilson fell 300ft to death
A teenager fell 300ft to his death after he and his father ended up on a treacherous mountain track, an inquest has heard.
Christopher Wilson of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July 2022 during a climb of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
The pair were on a goat track on Crib y Ddysgl when the 18-year-old slipped.
A conclusion of accidental death was recorded by coroner Sarah Riley, who said Mr Wilson suffered "unsurvivable injuries".
Mr Wilson's mother Jacqueline told the hearing in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, that her son was studying sports coaching in college and had an interest in hiking.
He and his father Andrew travelled to the area and camped the day before the tragedy.
The hearing was told pair were trying to walk the Snowdon Horseshoe but appear to have taken a wrong turn on Crib y Ddysgl, the second highest peak in Wales.
"This goat track is only one of several tracks that lead away from the ridge which walkers may mistake as paths as well," said Elfyn Jones of the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.
"A simple trip or slip can have catastrophic consequences."
Coroner Sarah Riley said the teen was well-equipped for the ascent, adding: "He's slipped and was unable to arrest his fall.
"He fell and tumbled over 100m, some of which would have been in free fall, sustaining unsurvivable injuries."