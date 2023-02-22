Teacher strikes: Union rejects revised Wales pay offer
A teaching union has rejected a revised pay offer put forward by the Welsh government.
The head of the NASUWT union said the rejection in a "consultative survey" of members reflects the "depth of anger" among teachers.
"The revised offer represents a further real terms pay cut for teachers," said Dr Patrick Roach.
Previously, the union balloted members, but the number who voted did not cross the turnout threshold to strike.
A total of 69% of respondents to the union survey said they wished to reject the offer, and a further 66% also said they felt the revised offer was unfair in the current circumstances.
"We are also concerned about the lack of detail from the Welsh government to a number of its proposals, and it is disappointing that we are yet to receive satisfactory answers to a number of questions we have raised," said Mr Roach.
"The NASUWT is committed to a further industrial action ballot of members in Wales unless an improved offer is forthcoming."
Teachers and school heads were made an improved offer by the Welsh government earlier in February. Ministers offered an extra 1.5% pay rise, plus 1.5% as a one-off payment, on top of the earlier 5%.
The Welsh government spokesman said at the time of that offer that it included "significant non-pay commitments relating to workload in the short, medium and long term".
Neil Butler, the NASUWT national official for Wales, said: "It is clear that members support our view that a competitive and just pay award for teachers which will support recruitment and retention into the profession is more than necessary, it is essential.
"The Welsh government must come forward with a further pay offer which addresses seriously the real-terms erosion of teachers' salaries since 2010 which has happened on their watch."