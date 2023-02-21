North Wales Police: 24 staff investigated over conduct
- Published
North Wales Police is investigating 27 misconduct claims relating to 24 of its staff, the force has announced.
Thirteen cases relate to violence against women and girls, including sexual misconduct and domestic abuse.
Police misconduct reports have been commissioned across the UK after the case of rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.
North Wales chief constable Amanda Blakeman said the force is committed to removing offending officers.
Her force's report looks at the implications of the Carrick case for North Wales Police, the prevalence of cases of misogyny, the number of cases under investigation and the measures in place to protect the public and ensure the correct vetting of officers.
Carrick exploited his power as a police officer to commit sexual offences against a dozen women over two decades.
He pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, and was jailed for at least 30 years earlier this month.
The case prompted reports to be commissioned into misconduct in forces across the UK to them accountable and to improve public confidence in the police.
North Wales Police is the first Welsh force to release its report. The remaining three in Wales will publish similar reports later.
The report details that 21 cases being investigated by North Wales Police are classed as gross misconduct and that six are assessed as misconduct.
The investigations into cases involving women and girls include cases of sexual misconduct and Police Perpetrated Domestic Abuse (PPDA).
'Highest standards'
There are 1,662 police officers, 186 police community support officers, 1,201 civilian staff and 100 special constables in the force.
The chief constable said: "Our communities rightly expect the highest standards and conduct from all our employees.
"We remain committed to ensuring that our systems are effective in removing officers who are simply not fit to wear the uniform. We will continue to root those officers out and remove them from our police force."
The report also looked into measures to address any reports of misconduct and to safeguard the public.
The force said it has developed a four-day Inclusive Leadership Programme (ILP) with Durham University Business School which will be delivered to all first and second-line supervisors to ensure reports of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately within the organisation and that victims are supported.
'We all must remain vigilant'
The force also reviews the Police Standards Department on a quarterly basis through a scrutiny panel.
North Wales police and crime commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: "I recognise the concerns the public has around police conduct following the appalling crimes of David Carrick, which follow on from other crimes by serving officers, such as the murder of Sarah Everard and the treatment of the bodies of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.
"Misogyny has no place in the police service, nor should perpetrators of abuse ever hold any office which is meant to protect others."
He added: "We all must remain vigilant, so that the people of north Wales can have confidence in the officers and staff of the force, whose job it is to keep us all safe and secure."