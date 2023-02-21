Cornelius Price: Irish crime boss dies in Welsh hospital
Detectives hope the death of an Irish gangster in a Welsh hospital may lead to people coming forward with information about him.
Cornelius Price, 41, who was awaiting trial for kidnap and blackmail, was being treated for brain disease limbic encephalitis in south Wales.
Irish police believe he was behind at least four murders, including of a couple and their unborn child.
Price never stood trial in the UK as he fell ill.
He had operated from Gormanstown in County Meath, which is where Willie Maughan, 34, and Ana Varslavane, 21, were last seen before they went missing on 14 April 2015.
Their remains have never been found.
Irish police think Price ordered their murders because he feared Mr Maughan may have known something about the murder of Benny Whitehouse in 2014.
Violent drugs feud
According to Irish broadcaster RTE, Price led one of two feuding gangs in Drogheda, in County Louth, and had links to a number of organised crime groups.
Price and Benny Whitehouse were said to have been involved in a violent feud over drugs, with Price's gang then becoming involved in another feud with a gang led by Robbie Lawlor.
The conflict resulted in assaults, kidnappings, petrol bombings, arson and four murders including that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in 2020.
Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in 2020 and Price was filmed celebrating his death, which circulated on social media.
As the Drogheda feud became increasingly violent Price moved to the UK.
He was alleged to have taken part in a blackmail plot where two brothers were kidnapped and told they would be shot in the head if a £300,000 ransom was not paid.
Irishman Darren McClean, 37, was convicted last month and is awaiting sentence.
Price was charged in connection with the kidnapping, but never stood trial because of the brain disease that put him in hospital.
His condition deteriorated over two years until he died on Sunday.