Gwynedd council buys Welsh Riviera homes to tackle homelessness
- Published
Private homes are being snapped up by a council in the so-called "Welsh Riviera" to tackle homelessness.
The authority in Gwynedd has bought eight houses across the county in places like the seaside resort of Abersoch.
The village's Benar Headland was last year named Wales' most expensive street, with an average price of £1.7m.
The council plans on taking ownership of 100 homes to rent them out to locals.
This is part of a plan to create affordable housing in the county which, a meeting heard, has 669 homeless people.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council's member for housing, Craig ab Iago, told a meeting last Tuesday there were a further 211 in temporary housing.
In the past year there have been signs some second homes owners are selling up amid council tax premium hikes.
The council has bought, or is buying, homes in Abersoch, Nefyn, Pwllheli, Llanbedr, Llanberis, Tywyn, Llanfestiniog and Bermo.
Mr ab Iago claimed more property was coming on to the market.
"Seventy per cent of landlords now say they want to sell their houses," he said.
"It shows what sort of situation we are dealing with now."
He said it followed the changing of section 21 rules which allowed landlords to evict tenants quickly and without reason.
He said: "I am very pleased to report that eight houses have now been purchased, with another five either close to completion or subject to contract and in solicitors' hands.
"Our intention is to let the houses on intermediate rent to a person with local connections and in need of such a house."
The council has also worked on a leasing scheme offering a support package for landlords.
"Some landlords have inherited houses and want to help local people, they don't want to sell, as they don't know who is going to get them," Mr ab Iago said.
"The government has given us a target of four houses for this but we are in a process of getting 19."
The scheme wants to encourage landlords to lease property to the council for between five and 20 years.
He said: "We are asking them to work with us to house local people. We take the stress out of the process, there's guaranteed income there."
The council also wants to buy land to develop its own housing.