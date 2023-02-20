Joyce Cox 1939 murder: Cousin breaks 84-year silence

"I would like to see that man properly investigated."Det Ch Supt Jason Davies, head of specialist crime at South Wales Police, said the original investigation was carried out by Glamorganshire Constabulary and records show detectives interviewed 1,700 people and took more 850 statements over three years."South Wales Police has carried out three reviews of this case since 2004, with the 2017 review concluding that there were no further lines of enquiry and an absence of any forensic evidence from a crime committed more than 80 years ago," he said."There were reasonable grounds to suspect that a man identified during the original murder investigation was responsible for the death, but due to the absence of direct evidence, he was never charged with the offence and died in the 1950s."Darkland: Hunting the Killers, BBC One Wales, Tuesday at 22:40 GMT.