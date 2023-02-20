Aberhosan: Farmer dies and son injured in grain silo collapse
A farmer has died and his son is seriously injured after a grain silo collapsed, the fire service has said.
Iwan Evans died from his injuries at the farm in Aberhosan near Machynlleth, Powys, on Friday evening.
His son, 42-year-old Dayfdd Evans, remains in Royal Stoke University Hospital with "serious injuries", Dyfed Powys Police said.
The force added that Iwan Evans' death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from five stations were sent to attend the collapsed grain silo at around 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Machynlleth Male Voice Choir, which Dafydd Evans is a member of, cancelled a concert in Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd, on Saturday as a mark of respect following the incident.
"They are a very popular family. This is an extremely sad situation, and the whole area is in shock," fellow choir member Aled Griffiths said on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving specialist support.
"The Health and Safety Executive and H.M. Coroner have been informed."