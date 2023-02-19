Hugh Jackman wants to score winner versus Wrexham
- Published
Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman says many of Wrexham's rival teams offered him co-ownership when Ryan Reynolds bought the club.
The two celebrities have had a comedic feud for several years.
In an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday programme, the Australian actor joked that "to stick it to Ryan Reynolds" he would score the winning goal against Wrexham.
He said he will try out for one of their rival teams.
"I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals of that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner and it did seriously tempt me," he said.
The Wolverine star, who appeared in Deadpool 3 with Reynolds, refused to reveal which teams made the offer.
But he did say: "This whole thing of outsiders coming in and buying football teams, it feels a little, I don't know, easy.
"I have decided to go one step further, I am actually going to try out for the team.
"So Delia Smith, Stephen Fry, I'm coming to try out."
Actor Stephen Fry is a lifelong Norwich City fan, while celebrity cook Delia Smith co-owns the club, know as the Canaries.
"I think if I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds, then if Wrexham get to play Norwich, because obviously there's a level here, I think it would be best if I was heading in the winner," he added.
When asked if he would be a canary, he joked: "It doesn't sound intimidating, but everybody knows it's everybody's second favourite team."