Llangefni chicken factory owners accused over job losses
The owners of an under-threat chicken processing facility have been accused of failing to ask for government support to save hundreds of jobs.
Union Unite said 2 Sisters' decision not to seek financial aid was "astonishing and disgraceful".
It claimed the firm was not considering selling the Llangefni plant on Anglesey as a going concern, after announcing a consultation on closure in January.
The company said the plant was "unsustainable".
The company announced last month that it had begun a consultation over the plant's closure, after saying the site would require too much investment to try and keep it afloat.
It is thought that about 700 jobs are in jeopardy.
Further discussions between Unite and 2 Sisters took place on Friday, with the union's secretary for Wales, Peter Hughes, speaking afterwards.
"It is both astonishing and disgraceful that 2 Sisters have failed to request financial support from the Welsh and UK governments," he said.
"2 Sisters seem oblivious to the impact the closure of the plant will have on its workforce and the island of Anglesey itself.
"2 Sisters are a profitable company with multiple sites across the UK, they have to act in a socially responsible way."
The union wants to see a rescue plan drawn up to save the site.
'Unsustainable'
A 2 Sisters Food Group spokesman said: "We continue our positive dialogue with the Llangefni taskforce group and have already explained in some detail to all stakeholders the scale and depth of the plant's unsustainable nature and how this is unlikely to be resolved, regardless of the level of financial support.
"We have also explored all further options that were put on the table by all taskforce members but, unfortunately, due to the severity of the situation, we have not found a solution that would ensure a sustainable future for the site."
He added the focus now was to support colleagues and "explore every avenue" to help them after the consultation period ended.
The Welsh government said the taskforce, which it established with Anglesey council, and includes 2 Sisters and Unite, was "striving to ensure the best possible outcome for employees and wider local communities following the company's disappointing decision to cease their operation in Llangefni".