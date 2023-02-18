Newtown bypass: Hotel, pub and petrol station plan submitted
- Published
More than 120 full and part time jobs could be created if plans to build a hotel, pub, drive-through coffee shop and petrol station get the go ahead, according to developers.
Melrose Bros Ltd is seeking outline permission to build the complex off Newtown bypass, Powys, after previously withdrawing another application.
Powys council planners could make a decision on the outline plan by March.
But a further application would need to be agreed before work could start.
Talks are under way with firms interested in moving on to the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said planning documents suggested a further 110 jobs could be created during construction.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.