Junk food: Wales may ban meal deals to tackle obesity
- Published
Meal deals and multi-buy offers could be banned in a new Welsh government move to tackle obesity.
But the Welsh Retail Consortium has written to ministers to warn them this could damage food producers, reduce choice and increase food prices.
The legislation is aimed at promoting healthier foods and reduce health inequalities and premature deaths.
The Welsh government said it has consulted widely with industry representatives.
There have been suggestions in the proposal that meal deals should be exempt from the ban, but the Welsh government said no specific plans have yet been made following the consultation closure.
Proposals for similar bans have been agreed in England.
Sara Jones, head of the consortium, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, said members could get behind some of the proposals, such as multi-buy bans.
"We do understand the real importance of the government trying to tackle obesity and support public health," she said.
But she said banning meal deals and seasonal promotions would have a "disproportionate" impact on producers in comparison to the health benefits.
"People like myself, a busy mum of two, I am looking for a quick lunch option.
'Regressive and irresponsible'
"I'm not going to over-consume because of those purchasing decisions and by banning those it will just lead to restrictions in terms of availability and affordability in terms of the consumer," she said.
Promotions allow competition between retailers to attract customers, which helps keep prices down, she said.
"With inflation running at a 18-year high it would be regressive and irresponsible to put up costs in this manner with no evidence at this time that it would significantly improve public health."
David Thomson, of the Food and Drink Federation Cymru, said: "The Welsh government must ensure that any policy does not increase the cost of food for the people of Wales at a time when households across the country are struggling to make ends meet.
"In addition, it is critical that Welsh food and drink manufacturers have a level playing field with their competitors in other parts of the UK."
James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said the proposed rules were "unnecessarily inconsistent" with those already agreed in England.
He said this would put "additional pressure on retailers to start from scratch on store layouts at the cost of thousands of pounds".
A Welsh government spokesperson said the proposals are designed to support long-term health and wellbeing.
"We have been discussing these with industry representatives and have consulted widely. We are considering the next steps on price promotions and locations.
"The cost of living crisis will be given careful consideration in our decision making, alongside the significant impact obesity has on people's health.
"Any specific measures will be designed to promote healthier foods and reduce health inequalities and premature deaths."