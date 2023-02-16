Holyhead: Woman died in crash involving faulty trailer
- Published
A driver whose faulty trailer was involved in a crash which killed a 65-year-old woman has been disqualified from driving.
Owen Stephen Whitehead, 22, was towing a mobile sheep dipping trailer which collided with a Peugeot 208 being driven by Judith Pennington.
Mrs Pennington died at the scene of the accident on the B5111 in Holyhead.
Whitehead was given a 42-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
Caernarfon Crown Court heard Whitehead, from Llanrhuddlad, had been towing the trailer from his Nissan Nivara on 25 February, 2022.
An investigation found that there were no operational brakes on the trailer, and it was designed to be towed by an agricultural tractor only.
Whitehead also did not have the correct category of entitlement on his driving licence to authorise him to tow the trailer.
Investigators found that there was no secondary coupling fixed to the trailer, to prevent to it becoming detached if the main coupling failed.
At his sentencing on Thursday, Whitehead was told he must also complete 15 days rehabilitation activity and 50 hours unpaid work.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended retest before he can drive again.
Following the hearing, Mrs Pennington's widowed husband, Richard, said in a statement: "Jude was my everything - my wife, my best friend, my life.
"She was a special sister to John and a dear friend and neighbour to so many, including Jane, Janet, Carol, Liz and Dyfrig. We all miss her and her positive spirit more than words can describe.
"While no sentence will ever bring her back or come close to filling the enormous hole that's been left in my life without her, almost a year after that fateful day when my life changed forever, it does give me some closure to be able to try and put all this behind me and live life the way I know Jude would want me to."
Sergeant Meurig Jones, of North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: "To hold a driving licence is a privilege and responsibility, especially for those who rely on our road networks to make a living.
"It is essential that drivers who tow are aware that it is their responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is roadworthy before commencing a journey, and that they have the correct category of licence.
"Our thoughts remain with Mrs Pennington's family at this difficult time."