Newport: Heating and hot water restored to homes in Duffryn
- Published
About 900 homes in Newport have had heating and hot water restored following pipe leaks.
The heating and hot water supply was shut off in the city's Duffryn estate on Tuesday for repair works.
The repairs were expected to last three days but Newport City Homes said on Thursday that services had been restored after repairs were made.
The provider added that all customers would be reimbursed "reasonable expenses".
A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said: "We know there's more to be done to improve the resilience of the network, and we will continue to work on this. For now, we're monitoring the system carefully."
They added that all customers would be given a £20 payment for each day they were left without heating and hot water, regardless of whether or not they received a temporary heater from them.