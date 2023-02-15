Anglesey: Plans to axe new bridge cause frustration
- Published
A recommendation to axe plans for a third Anglesey bridge has left businesses and residents frustrated.
A roads review suggested the scheme should be parked, despite a report noting congestion and delays crossing the Menai Strait made the island less attractive to investors.
However, the Welsh government has yet to commit to the recommendation.
It said in December that a new crossing was likely following the temporary closure of the Menai Bridge.
The recommended axing came with the news all major road building in Wales has been scrapped over environmental concerns.
Virginia Crosbie, Conservative MP for Ynys Mon, said the decision shows a "lack of common sense and long-term vision" from the Welsh government.
"This will systematically destroy the Welsh economy," she said.
"Our roads are getting greener because we are banning diesel and the sale of petrol cars by 2030.
"We need to be looking at electric vehicles and investing in more charging points, grants and scrappage schemes."
More than 42,300 vehicles are estimated to use the two bridges over the Menai Strait from Anglesey every day - with numbers travelling over the A55 Britannia bridge rising over the last decade.
Optician Jo Allport has her business on the island but she commutes from Abergele, in Conwy county.
She said a third crossing was "desperately needed".
"If there is a problem on the bridge then obviously the impact is quite detrimental," she said.
"For our patients and customers, it keeps them on the island.
"Many of them have said they're not travelling off the island because of the bridge problems, so it's most definitely needed."
Rhian Sinnott, who runs Llangefni gift shop Cain, claimed if one of the bridges closes it created "havoc" on the island.
Ms Sinnott said: "There's just too much traffic and I think that then stops a lot of customers crossing over on to the island. They think twice.
"And probably it's the same for us who live on the island, we think twice before crossing over to Bangor as well."
Also scrapped is the so-called "red route" through Flintshire.
That will be replaced with projects to cut pollution and ease congestion on existing roads.
Robert Hodgkinson, who farms Tyn y Coed, near Northop, said the planned new road would have gone straight through his land.
"It's such a relief to find out that at long last common sense has prevailed," he said.
Adrian Lloyd Jones, of North Wales Wildlife Trust, said bats, barn owls, badgers and otters would have all been affected by the road.
"We are overjoyed that the hard work that we've done campaigning has worked," he said.
But Flintshire Council leader Ian Roberts was disappointed.
He was concerned no alternative plans were being put forward.
He said: "We need a package of measures and funding to alleviate the impact of traffic congestion on the local economy and improve air quality in Aston, Higher Shotton, Queensferry and Sealand, and we need investment for transport infrastructure and services."
Welsh government deputy climate change minister, Lee Waters, said of the recommendation to scrap plans for a new bridge: "The report has recommended it should not go ahead on its own terms.
"We've not committed to that yet."