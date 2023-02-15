Mid and West Wales Fire Service trainees sacked for cheating
A number of trainee firefighters have been sacked for cheating on their exams, a fire service confirmed.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MWWFRS) said 12 recruits at the Earleswood Training Centre in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, were previously suspended following allegations of cheating.
An internal investigation found grounds to fire nine of the recruits.
MWWFRS said it expected staff conduct "in line with our core values".
"Those involved behaved in a manner which is not acceptable and as such, we acted promptly to bring this to an appropriate conclusion," a fire service statement added.