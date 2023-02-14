Swansea: Nine houses evacuated in Gorseinon after blaze

GoseinonJaggery/ Geograph
Residents from at least nine properties have been evacuated

At least nine houses have been evacuated and one person is in hospital after a house fire.

The first floor and attic space of a property on Lime Street, Gorseinon, Swansea, was described as being "well alight".

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at about 08:15 GMT Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance with another three advised to attend to be checked out.

Firefighters are still tackling the fire.

A force spokesman said: "At least nine neighbouring properties have been evacuated. 

"One casualty has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, with another three individuals advised to self-present at hospital."

