Swansea: Nine houses evacuated in Gorseinon after blaze
- Published
At least nine houses have been evacuated and one person is in hospital after a house fire.
The first floor and attic space of a property on Lime Street, Gorseinon, Swansea, was described as being "well alight".
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at about 08:15 GMT Tuesday.
One person was taken to hospital by ambulance with another three advised to attend to be checked out.
Firefighters are still tackling the fire.
A force spokesman said: "At least nine neighbouring properties have been evacuated.
"One casualty has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, with another three individuals advised to self-present at hospital."