Neath: Daniel Pickering jailed for life after nightclub murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for life after murdering a man outside a nightclub in an act of "mindless violence".
Matthew Thomas, 47, was found outside The Arch Bar in Neath on 15 July, 2022 and died the following day.
Daniel Pickering, 34, punched Mr Thomas twice in the face, knocking him unconscious, before continuing the attack.
He was found guilty of murder by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in December.
The trial heard an "aggressive" Pickering had started an argument with Mr Thomas inside The Arch before being thrown out.
Pickering, who had consumed alcohol and cocaine, then waited outside for Mr Thomas before launching the attack.
'A happy, positive, kind person'
In a statement issued after sentencing on Monday, Mr Thomas' family described him as a "happy, positive, kind person".
"He was only 47, a father, son, brother and friend to so many", they added.
"We are all struggling to come to terms with the way he died and make sense of how it could be that a man he didn't know made the decision that night to take from him his life and his future, and by doing so has left such devastation and trauma behind."
Mr Thomas' family said that they were "distressed to know that whilst Matthew lay on the floor dying" Daniel Pickering continued to "punch and stamp on his head."
"We are hopeful that following today we will be able to move forward and start grieving and remembering Matthew", they continued.
An appeal for reflection
Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Lewis said the unprovoked attack on Mr Thomas was an example of how "the over consumption of alcohol and Class A drugs stimulates aggressive behaviour."
Mr Lewis urged people to consider their actions on a night out, adding that murders of this nature "are preventable if people take the time to reflect on their own behaviour."
"Our thoughts today remain with Matthew's family and friends and I sincerely hope today's sentence bring them some closure", he said.
Judge Geraint Walters described the killing as a "senseless episode of gratuitous and mindless violence."
Pickering was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years.