Aberllefenni: Tenants face up to 60% rent increase
People in a former slate community are facing a rent hike of up to 60% after their village was sold for around £1m.
The 16 former quarrymen's houses and cottages in Aberllefenni, Gwynedd - some dating back to the 16th century - first went up for sale in 2016.
BBC Wales understands some tenants received eviction notices following the sale in October.
New owner Walsh Investment Properties said "it's fair and reasonable to charge a market rent".
But a number of tenants are worried about being able to afford the hike, with one facing an increase of more than 60%.
"I believe that the intention is to raise the rent so high that the tenants have to move out," said Aberllefenni community councillor John Pughe Roberts.
He said he was "very disappointed that this has happened, so suddenly after the sale".
"Some people who live in the houses are very vulnerable and are going to find it difficult to find the money to pay the difference," he explained.
"At the moment, we are trying to work with Gwynedd Council to try and help the tenants, starting with the most vulnerable, to prevent people from becoming homeless.
"Everyone in the village is concerned, some more than others because of the varying amount the rent goes up," he added. "There are examples where some have to pay £50 a month more than their each other for exactly the same house."
He called on the new owner to be "more open" about the rent increase process.
The row of 9 houses, with additional cottages, were built in the 1700s as accommodation for quarrymen and their families.
Under the previous owner, the family of John Lloyd from Inigo Jones Slate Works, the rent rose by 3% per annum. The same people have lived in some houses for more than 20 years.
No construction work or updating has been carried out on the properties since the transfer of ownership.
Walsh Investment Properties spokesman Chris Walsh said: "We can confirm that we haven't raised any rents to date, however we do intend to raise all of the rents to bring them in line with current market values.
"Most of the properties have been paying a low rent for a number of years, unfortunately this is not sustainable in the current economy. We feel it is fair and reasonable to charge a market rent.
"All properties were surveyed in January 2023 to enable us to plan any required upgrade works," he said, explaining how the firm takes over managing the properties on 1 February.
"We believe this will allow us to gain a better understanding of each individual tenants situation. This direct approach should alleviate any miss communication and miss understanding.
"This will also allow us to build a strong and sustainable rapport with all of our tenants. "
Walsh Investment Properties did not respond to questions about the eviction notices sent to some tenants.