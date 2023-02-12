Rosslare-Fishguard Stena Line ferry fire prompts big response
- Published
Emergency services were scrambled after a fire broke out on a ferry from the Republic of Ireland to Pembrokeshire.
It happened on the Stena Line service between Rosslare and Fishguard on Saturday night.
Ferry crew were able to extinguish a first engine room blaze on the Stena Europe, said HM Coastguard.
But a second fire broke out and was contained by the crew until the fire service extinguished the blaze when it docked. All passengers got off safely.
Coastguard rescue teams from Fishguard and Moylegrove, RNLI Lifeboats from St David's, Newquay and Fishguard, a coastguard helicopter, Welsh Ambulance Service, an air ambulance, Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all called out.
The emergency services were initially alerted just before 21:25 GMT when the ferry was approximately two nautical miles off Fishguard Harbour.
Stena Line said all 88 passengers and 59 crew were unharmed and "disembarked safely".
The vessel has been "removed from service while we undertake a thorough investigation as to cause of the incident," it added.
The company also thanked emergency services "who deployed significant numbers of their resources as a precaution".
"We are sorry for any distress and inconvenience this has caused to our passengers," it added.
Stena Line said it had reached an agreement with Irish Ferries to allow passengers to transfer to its Pembroke sailing or transfer to an alternative Stena Line service at a different port.