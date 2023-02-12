Super Bowl: Wrexham fans back Rob McElhenney's Philadelphia Eagles
- Published
Their Hollywood star co-owner has thrown his full support behind their football team.
Now Wrexham fans are repaying the compliment to Rob McElhenney into Sunday's early hours to cheer on his American football heroes in Super Bowl.
Many will stay up late in a Wrexham pub to back the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We have an Eagles shirt up on the top floor and we'll have bunting and flags on Sunday as well," said Dan Jennings of the Hill Street Social.
The game against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 23:30 GMT on Sunday and fans will be lucky to be in bed within four hours.
"People are going to get behind the Eagles this year because of Rob, but last year they weren't supporting either team," said Dan.
Last week saw the second anniversary of McElhenney and his fellow actor Ryan Reynolds taking ownership of the National League club, with the initial aim of getting them back into the Football League.
The lure of the club is so strong that another Hollywood superstar, Will Ferrell, even turned up there on Saturday.
"It's amazing what Rob and Ryan have done for our club. Not just for the football club, but I think they're the best thing to have happened to this town in a long time."
Supporters at the pub will be dished up suitably American hot dogs and chicken wings pre-game.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Rob was getting tagged in all sorts of tweets on Sunday, probably by some of the customers in here," he said.
Asked what pre-Super Bowl message he has for McElhenney, he said: "Thanks for everything you've done for the club and the town so far, and this town will certainly be behind your club come Sunday evening."
Unfortunately, Wayne Jones is not able to open his pub, the Turf in the shadow of Wrexham's Racecourse ground, due to staffing issues.
But he will also be staying up late at home to cheer on the Eagles.
"We want to show our support back as the Eagles are absolutely everything to Rob," he said.
"I'll have a keen interest on Sunday because Rob's been wonderful for us and the community. Anything that brings him some success and a bit of happiness then we're all for that.
"I'm fairly certain that there will be a lot of Eagles fans in Wrexham come Sunday night."
He described how the Wrexham co-owners paid for 365 double gins for the fans on Thursday as it was the second anniversary of them owning the club.
"Owners of football clubs don't do things like that. They're a different breed these two," he said.
"My message for Rob would be without a doubt, thank you for rescuing us and we wish you nothing but success on Sunday. We'll raise a glass when they do beat the Chiefs."
Since his involvement in the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, Wayne's said his life has changed.
"I get people asking for selfies on the street, which I will never quite understand," he said.
"We're getting a lot of tourists in the Turf recently, and I see my role as making them feel as warm and as welcome as possible. Once the cameras stop rolling, we will still be a football club and we will need the revenue even more then.
"Life I guess, has changed, but me as a person, no I've not changed."