WRU member called rugby referee Nigel Owens homophobic names - claim
- Published
More people have spoken about alleged sexism and bullying at the Welsh Rugby Union with claims homophobic language was used about referee Nigel Owens.
An ex-colleague claimed the use of homophobic names for Mr Owens was part of "everyday speech" in the office.
Another staff member told BBC Wales said had been left "broken" by her time at the union.
Acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker apologised for the actions, attitudes and behaviours described.
An independent panel, led by Dame Anne Rafferty, looking into the culture at the WRU is due to start work on Monday after a tumultuous few weeks which saw the union's chief executive Steve Phillips resign.
It follows a BBC Wales Investigates programme last month and since then BBC Wales has been contacted by a number of former employees at the union.
Warning: This story contains offensive language
Jen, not her real name, worked for the union trying to grow the sport with young people until 2021 but quit after the job left her "broken" and she suffered burnout.
She said it was her "dream job" but it eventually took over her life, working 70-hour weeks.
"I felt the pressure constantly. At one point I was the only female officer. It felt like it was a tick box exercise: 'send Jen here because she's female', 'send Jen here because she can deal with the girls' side of stuff'.
"I was just constantly battling, and losing confidence along the way, because I thought 'people are not listening to me, am I not doing a good job?' I just felt I was getting nowhere," she said.
As part of her role Jen said she tried to make clubs and coaches aware of how training may need to be adapted around a woman's menstrual cycle but said she got "laughed at".
She also described a meeting where she faced sexist attitudes while talking about the issue of women's periods and sport.
"It was quite intimidating anyway. I was the only female officer on the call," she said, adding she had done a presentation and had been ready to "take on the world" but was then "shot down".
"I introduced myself and then the comment I got was 'ah, isn't it nice to see that a woman is working hard and not busy in the kitchen?' I instantly froze. I couldn't say anything, I was in shock."
Jen later complained to her manager and the person who made the comment was asked to apologise but she said the damage had been done because it was not challenged during the initial call in front of others.
'He just laughed in my face'
Ultimately, Jen said she felt completely unsupported by the WRU.
"There was one point I think it was not long before I left the union and I was just sitting in a car park, exhausted, mentally and physically.
"I was going through a tough time. I went to the office and asked to see my manager, just to explain that I could do with a bit of time out, I think my mental health has deteriorated and I think I need a bit of support, this is getting too much of a big job and I still remember he just laughed in my face and said, 'well that's the work that we're doing'.
"For me to ask for help was a big question - and that broke me."
Jen left the WRU two years ago but the experience has had a big impact.
"Since that day, I would not advise anyone to work for the union. It's not good for you. I was angry for a long time. I had to stop playing.
"I couldn't even go to the local rugby club because everything with rugby was just taking me back. I lost a lot of confidence in myself.
"I am so grateful that it's finally come out - the cracks have been showing for a while but it needs to explode first and people need to be aware of what's happened."
Acting CEO Nigel Walker said: "It is extremely harrowing to hear of the experiences these individuals have endured.
"The behaviour described has no place in society, at the Welsh Rugby Union nor in Welsh rugby. We wholeheartedly condemn these attitudes and behaviours."
Certain individuals had 'too much control'
Martyn Lewis was a referee until 2016, overseeing Welsh Premiership games and as assistant referee for regional games.
The 55 year-old said certain individuals within the union had too much control and described hearing homophobic language with a colleague repeatedly referring to referee Nigel Owens as "the gay boy".
Nigel Owens came out in 2007 and retired from refereeing international matches in 2020.
"When that's everyday speech in the office environment around the union - and this isn't something that was just said on the odd occasion, this is said in front of everybody in the business.
"And to have not been brought to task on that really shows the culture of people not being stood up to," said Mr Lewis.
"And frankly those in senior positions should have sort of cut that out anyway."
Mr Lewis, who now lives in Canada, said he tried to call the person out but it was never tackled at a more senior level.
He also said that professionalism was lacking in many areas of the union and that it was "run like a bunch of amateurs". Revelations in recent weeks did not surprise him.
"I would question anybody that's been part of the part of the union to act surprised and if they were genuinely surprised, they didn't walk around with their eyes open."
Mr Lewis ended up making an official complaint to the union in 2016 after having his licence taken away which he believes happened because he spoke out against a more senior colleague.
It was reinstated after he got a law firm involved and he believes the complaint wasn't investigated properly.
"It's very much a society of covering up and that's really the frustration," he recalled.
He has already been in contact with the review panel and thinks people need to get involved.
"I encourage anybody to contact them, to get involved. It is difficult, especially if you're still involved in the environment," said Mr Lewis.
"So you have to be a strong individual, to stand up and speak out."
Mr Walker said: "We work hard on equality, diversity and inclusion throughout the WRU, but we also know that we have let individuals down in the past and also in very recent history. That is why we have determined that an independent review is essential.
"The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE PC has been appointed as chairwoman of the Independent Review Panel and its full terms of reference have been published.
"We welcome this intervention and look forward to its recommendations and to implementing necessary change.
"Finally, it is important for those of us here now at the WRU to sincerely apologise for the actions, attitudes and behaviours described.
"Our game has failed the affected individuals and we are deeply sorry."