Pembrokeshire: Boy swept into sea, caught in whirlpool - inquest
An 11-year-old boy died after being swept out to sea by a large wave an inquest has heard.
Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, his brother and his cousin were sitting on rocks at nearby West Angle Bay on 1 July at 21:00 BST.
There was a suggestion they planned to swim despite being told not to, the hearing was told.
Sitting at Haverfordwest, assistant coroner Mark Layton recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
His cause of death was a lack of oxygen to the brain and drowning.
Zac's brother and cousin managed to get themselves back onto the rocks, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner's Court heard, but Zac could not.
Coroner's officer PC James Lang told the inquest on Friday that Zac appeared to have been caught in a whirlpool.
A passer-by helped Zac's brother and cousin to eventually get him out of the water.
He was airlifted to hospital where he died a day later.
The assistant coroner said: "despite their best efforts… Zac had sustained injuries from which he did not recover".
PC Lang said Zac's tragic death was treated by police as unexplained and there was no evidence to suggest foul play or third-party involvement.
Mr Layton extended his sympathies to Zac's family.
A tribute from Carli Newell was read at the inquest, describing Zac as a "complete one of a kind. He was a funny, cheeky, kind, caring, courageous and a big ball of fun with mischief running through his bones".
His mother said Zac loved sports, his family friends and his food.
"He had a zest for life like I've never known and lit up every room."
A charity named 'Forever 11' has been set up in his honour.
It aims to "educate the public in Wales… on the subjects of sea safety, swimming and water awareness".
His school, Pembroke Dock Community School, described Zac as a "much-loved and valued" pupil who was missed by friends and staff.
Left a huge void
Head teacher Michele Thomas said the school would hold an annual cricket match in his memory.
"Zac attended the school since he was two years old [and] even back then, he was a big character," she said.
"He was intelligent, caring, funny and sport mad. We have always been very proud of Zac, he was an absolute star.
"Zac had a warm heart and frequently spoke about the love he had for his family and friends. He was a talented sportsman and has left a huge void in that year group, who will all remember him forever 11."