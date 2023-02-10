Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard.
Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January.
The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed as CC Quinn, and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death, the coroner was told.
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
A post mortem examination found the cause of death was "pending further investigation", the inquest in Pontypridd heard.
The coroner was told that Mr Meah-Moore lived in Sutton Row, Newport, but was born in Cardiff.
Area coroner for south Wales central Patricia Morgan told the hearing: "I have reason to suspect the death may be violent, unnatural or unknown and an inquest may be required."
She adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of the police investigation and any court proceedings.
She also expressed her "deepest condolences to his family at this tragic time".