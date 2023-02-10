Pensarn: Caravan park can stay open despite flood risk
- Published
A seafront caravan park has been given permission to operate all year long despite concerns over flooding.
Conwy council approved the plans for Hart's Caravan Park in Pensarn, Abergele despite objections from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
NRW warned flooding could increase by as much as 4m (13ft) over the next 50 years due to rising sea levels.
A planning decision was deferred in the new year while the committee awaited further reports from NRW.
Councillor Nigel Smith, who backed the plans, said: "I don't think that NRW has realised, or taken into consideration, should I say, that these caravans are actually raised off the ground.
"So I'm more than happy to support approving this application. I think the additional risk is minimal."
Previous planning restrictions meant the caravan park on Marine Road had to operate under numerous licences, which made it more difficult for the council to monitor, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This meant 33 caravans were restricted, meaning they could operate only 10 months a year, despite the rest of the park's 78 caravans being allowed to operate all year.
'Only guidance, not law'
Mr Smith added: "It just seems totally unfair that NRW again is sticking the knife in for development in the east of the county, and whilst I understand they have to follow the guidance... it is only guidance, and it is not a law."
"We would be lacking, I think, as an authority not to approve this development."
Councillors approved permission, voting unanimously in favour of the application.
But planning officers advised councillors to reject the plans in line with the NRW, so the matter will return to the committee next month so the decision can be reaffirmed.