Raheem Bailey: Mum criticises police for dropping bullying investigation
- Published
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation.
Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent.
Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else was involved was a "complete insult" and she would complain to the police watchdog.
Gwent Police said it took all reports like this "extremely seriously".
Raheem underwent surgery following the incident on 17 May 2022 but doctors had to amputate his finger.
He was 11 year-old at the time and a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent.
In a statement, Ms Bailey said: "I am overwhelmingly disappointed by the police's decision to take no further action in Raheem's case.
"Although the police had indicated to me that this was the likely outcome, I feel that their statement makes it clear that they have taken at face value all other versions of events other than Raheem's.
"Yet he is the victim in this and has been left with a life-changing injury.
"My son is still traumatised by what happened to him and has a permanent physical reminder of the torment he suffered that day.
"The events of that day followed a sustained campaign of bullying at the school over the preceding months and a previous experience that had taught him that reporting to a teacher would not make a difference.
"To state that no others were involved in what happened to Raheem is a complete insult and the police's point about him leaving the school of his own accord is irrelevant."
'Flee in terror'
She added that there had been no dispute he left of his own accord, but he did so "in a state of sheer panic and despair, which left him feeling as if he had no option other than to leave the school ground by any means necessary".
She added: "It is the altercation that caused him to flee the school in terror, and how he was allowed to do so unchecked and unchallenged by any responsible adult, that needs to be addressed."
Raheem's family is considering taking civil legal action against the school, for "negligence" due to ongoing bullying and lack of supervision on the day of the incident.
Blaenau Gwent council said it is launching an inquiry into the incident and has been contacted for a response.
While she welcomed the inquiry, she said she was "disgusted" the school had not informed her directly and she only learned about it in the press.
'Should be re-examined'
The family's solicitor, Frances Swaine from law firm Leigh Day, added: "We echo our client's disappointment, not only with the conclusion arrived at by the police but by the way they have chosen to communicate this, which seems to lay any blame with Raheem and exonerate all others.
"The altercation that led to him leaving school should be re-examined.
"Raheem had been reporting the bullying he had suffered for months but he felt that nothing was done by the school to help him.
"We will be supporting Shantal in making a complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding the police's handling of this incident and we are also investigating a civil legal claim against Abertillery Learning Community for negligence."
On Friday Gwent Police said: "Officers have interviewed several people under caution and viewed CCTV footage from the school.
"Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord, and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand.
"After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action."
Blaenau Gwent council said on Friday its thoughts were with Raheem and his family and it was commissioning an independent review to identify any lessons to improve the response to future incidents.
It' added: "First and foremost, a young person has suffered a life-changing injury, and our thoughts remain with the learner and his family," a council statement read.
"This has been an extremely difficult time for all involved. The incident unfortunately led to widespread commentary on social media and in the press, including by some high profile stakeholders.
"The press and social media coverage fuelled unhelpful speculation during an ongoing police investigation when the school and the council were unable to comment."
Ms Bailey set up a fundraising campaign following the incident which has received over £100,000 in donations. She aims to have a prosthetic fitted for Raheem.