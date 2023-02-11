Wrexham: Will Ferrell spotted having pre-match pint in pub
Hollywood actor Will Ferrell was spotted in Wrexham by football fans ahead of the club's match on Saturday.
The comedian known for films including Elf and Step Brothers, was enjoying a pint at The Turf before kick-off.
His surprise appearance was initially met with excitement and disbelief by pub-goers.
Wrexham AFC co-owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney went on to win 3-1 against Wealdstone FC in the National League.
Jordan Griffiths, 30, said: "Basically me and two mates have just been in The Turf having a pint as usual, and then some phones and chanting went up. We went to leave The Turf, and then another Wrexham fan said 'Come have a look, it's Will Ferrell'.
"We laughed and didn't believe it, walked over and it was the man himself. He was just having a pint before the game."
When asked what it was like to see such a well-known name in his local, he added: "To be honest, it's becoming normal now. [The] club's always had huge potential, but we just laugh about it now as it's been a crazy two years."
This week marked two years since the football club was taken over by the Hollywood duo.
Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed their takeover of the National League club for £2m in February 2021.
Since then the club has reached the league play-offs and a FA Trophy Final at Wembley and their takeover has been charted by the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.
Last year, Ferrell and Reynolds starred alongside each other in Apple TV's Spirited.