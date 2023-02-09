Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
- Published
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match.
Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease.
Following his diagnosis in 2016, he raised millions for research work.
A star-studded group, including Olympian Sir Chris Hoy and England World Cup winner Martin Johnson will travel the 555 mile (893 km) distance.
The riders are being led by Weir's former teammate Rob Wainwright, who will deliver the match ball on to the pitch at Murrayfield on Saturday.
"This year marks the fourth anniversary of the Doddie Weir Cup, and it's particularly poignant as it's the first since Doddie's passing in November, but this only drives us forward to continue making progress and raising awareness of motor neurone disease," he added.
The group left Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Thursday morning and will through Kidwelly and Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, then Wrexham, before heading through England and up to Scotland.
The Doddie Cup 555 Ride is to raise funds and awareness of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which is leading research into motor neurone disease.
Edinburgh-born Weir, who was capped 61 times for Scotland, died in 2022 at the age of 52.
"We have to believe that a breakthrough in motor neurone disease treatment is just round the corner, and push ourselves and others to raise funds to realise that dream," Wainwright added.
The ride is taking place during the last week of Doddie Aid 2023, a UK-wide fundraising event where more than 38,000 fundraisers are aiming to raise more than £500,000.
Former England rugby captain Martin Johnson said: "Doddie was an inspiration to all of us, and the life and soul of one of the most important periods in our lives in South Africa in 1997 (with the British and Irish Lions).
"That spirit will be our motivation on this adventure. Jim Telfer famously described that tour as our Everest, but for those 48 hours, it will be the 555 miles to Edinburgh."