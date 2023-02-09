Teachers' strikes: Wales action postponed after pay offer

NEU Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney said the offer is still "significantly below" members' demands but he welcomed the Welsh government's "willingness to engage in talks"

A teachers' strike planned in Wales for next Tuesday has been called off after a new Welsh government pay offer.

The National Education Union said it would consult members and postpone the February 14 action.

Teachers have been offered an extra 1.5% on this year's 5% pay award, as well as a 1.5% one-off payment.

The National Association of Headteachers also said it would ballot members on the deal while it continues to take action short of a strike.

