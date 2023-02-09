Teachers' strikes: Wales action postponed after pay offer
- Published
A teachers' strike planned in Wales for next Tuesday has been called off after a new Welsh government pay offer.
The National Education Union said it would consult members and postpone the February 14 action.
Teachers have been offered an extra 1.5% on this year's 5% pay award, as well as a 1.5% one-off payment.
The National Association of Headteachers also said it would ballot members on the deal while it continues to take action short of a strike.