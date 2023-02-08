Wrexham: Services disrupted after fire breaks out on train
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train.
Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham.
The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
Transport for Wales confirmed that all passengers and crew who were on the train are safe.
It said: "This morning, the 04:25 Holyhead to Cardiff Central service was stopped near Wrexham General after reports of a fire on the train.
"A number of services between Shrewsbury and Chester have been affected as a result, with replacement bus services in operation."
Three fire crews from Wrexham, one from Deeside and one from Cheshire attended the scene.