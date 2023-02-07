NHS Strikes: Unite ambulance staff on second day of strike
Unite ambulance staff have begun their second day of strike action.
As members of the union began striking on Monday in Wales, talk of a deal was described as "wholly premature".
But ambulance bosses have warned the service still faces "significant pressure" and have drafted in military personnel to drive ambulances.
The Welsh government said it would continue talks with Unite, which has further strikes planned for 20, 21 and 22 February.
Other health unions are set to ballot on a new pay offer from the Welsh government.
The Welsh government has offered eight health unions an extra 3% in the first year on top of the £1,400 already promised.
The additional increase would be backdated to April 2022, with 1.5% of that carried forward and consolidated for future years.
Rebecca Evans, Wales' finance minister, told the BBC's Today programme that the additional money would come from the Welsh government's reserve budget.
"The Wales reserve can hold up to £350m in any one financial year and we're only though able to drawn down £125m," Ms Evans said.
"Taking all the money from the Wales reserve that we are able to in one year is not something that we do lightly and it will mean really difficult decisions for future years."
Adam Morgan is the senior negotiator at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy in Wales, which postponed strike action planned for Tuesday.
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast on Tuesday: "We appreciate the difficult position the Welsh government are in with their budget.
"Unfortunately this doesn't go as far as we would like, however we think that in good faith from the negotiations we should pause it, to go to our members.
"We understand that there is no more negotiation on the amount of money available, especially for this year. We will be putting it to the members to decide whether they accept it and then its up to them to make their voice clear."
Mr Morgan said his union will be meeting the Welsh government on Tuesday for further talks with a view of consulting its members "in the next week or two".