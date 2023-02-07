LGBTQ: Plan to make it easier to change gender in Wales
- Published
Making it simpler for someone to legally change their gender is part of new proposals being unveiled by the Welsh government.
It comes after the UK government said it would block similar legislation put forward by the Scottish government.
The Welsh government called the new LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales an "ambitious plan with hope at its heart".
The UK government has been asked to comment.
The plan, which aims to improve the rights of LGBTQ+ people, also includes banning all aspects of so-called conversion therapy practices.
Stonewall Cymru welcomed the proposals, but said "we shouldn't be complacent".
The document, which has been backed by Plaid Cymru, says it would "trigger" a request with the UK government to devolve powers related to gender recognition.
Last month, the UK government said it would block legislation put forward by the Scottish government that would make it easier for people in the country to change their legally recognised gender.
It said the draft law would conflict with equality protections applying across Great Britain.
The Scottish government wanted to speed up and simplify the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate - the legal recognition of a transgender person's "acquired" gender.
Currently, people have to apply to a UK gender recognition panel and typically must present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
Last month, First Minister Mark Drakeford said in the Senedd that Wales should have a gender self-identification system, similar to the one approved in Scotland.
Under the plan, the Welsh government would "initiate conversations" with the UK government to implement a recognition for non-binary people on passports and driving licences.
'Pretty cool'
Ethan Thomas, 21, has a transgender sister and described the new plan as "pretty cool".
"It's good that Wales is pushing to include people and stop prejudice against them," he said.
Student Lili Rainer, 21, said the plans boost her Welsh pride.
"I love being from Wales. It's really good to see Wales stepping forward and stepping up," she said.
"I think it gets people talking about it and makes it more normalised."
Tabitha Edwards, 20, added that while she thinks it was a positive step, more can be done.
"I'm bisexual. I came out when I was about 13," she said.
"It makes me very happy, but I think there could be more being done."
Cai Jones, 22, agreed, adding: "I think it's the government's duty. If they're going to announce these plans, they need to fulfil these plans. They need to actually back it up.
"I think there's still a long way to go, definitely."
The Welsh government would also use "all available powers to ban all aspects" of so-called conversion therapy practices, which refers to any form of treatment or psychotherapy aiming to change a person's sexual orientation or to suppress a person's gender identity, and "seek the devolution of any necessary additional powers".
The UK government has said it will ban all forms of conversion therapy in England and Wales - including those targeting transgender people.
In the education sector, the action plan sets out to provide national trans guidance for schools and local authorities in Wales.
The plan, according to the document, would ensure maternity and fertility services are accessible and straightforward to use for LGBTQ+ people by "reviewing and improving" fertility referral pathways.
Deputy minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn said: "The plan is ambitious but with hope at its heart.
"We are absolutely committed to meaningful change for LGBTQ+ communities, creating a society and country where LGBTQ+ people are safe to live and love authentically, openly and freely as ourselves."
Davinia Green, director of Stonewall Cymru, said it was a "first step".
"What I'm really keen for, is for people not to become complacent by this," she said.
"An action plan is great, there's some really key and clear commitments as part of it, but we want to see it implemented."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price added: "This means delivering change for everyone in society and we are proud to be working with the Welsh government on our shared ambition for Wales to be the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe.
"This plan shows our concrete commitment to delivering that."
Additional reporting by Emilia Davies, BBC News.