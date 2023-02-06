Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her.
While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
Ms Morris called on the health board to apologise for a "serious injustice".
The north Wales health board said it had apologised for its "failings".
The ombudsman, Michelle Morris, also upheld a complaint by the patient's daughter, identified only as Miss A, that her mother's discharge from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor was "inappropriate" and that insufficient steps were taken to ensure her needs could be safely met at home.
The final complaint, which was also upheld, was that medics failed to communicate with the family about the deteriorating condition of the patient, identified as Mrs B, which meant a family visit was not arranged before she died.
Ms Morris did not accept, however, that the patient should not have been transferred to Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley in Holyhead, Anglesey.
In her report she said the Covid pandemic had contributed to the failings, but added "this was a serious injustice to the family".
As well as apologising to the family, she asked that all medical staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley be reminded of the importance of following the proper procedure when deciding when a patient should not be resuscitated.
Angela Wood, executive director of nursing and midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr health board, said: "We have offered our sincere apologies to Mr B and the family for the failings identified and the distress these will have caused.
"The Ombudsman's recommendations have been implemented in full, as part of our comprehensive action plan to reduce the likelihood of this happening to other patients and their families."