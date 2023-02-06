Skewen RFC: Repairing vandalised pitches could cost tens of thousands
- Published
The cost of repairing grass pitches damaged by vandals could run into the "tens of thousands of pounds", a rugby club says.
Junior sports teams from Skewen RFC, Neath had to call off their fixtures over the weekend after the pitch was torn up by motorcycles.
"It's just an absolute mess, it's like spaghetti across the three pitches," Carl Jenkins, from the club said.
He added that the repairs could take several weeks to repair.
The Skewen RFC juniors chairman, who is also a South Wales police officer, said three pitches may have to be re-laid due to deep ruts.
He said the grass was not safe for the children to play on.
"This could take several weeks to sort out I imagine," Mr Jenkins said. "We are looking for volunteers to come give us a hand, you know, to try and sort these pitches out and get them done as soon as possible."
"Money's tight everywhere at the moment, and we rely heavily on the junior section through subs from parents and from local sponsors," he added.
South Wales Police said it was aware of the criminal behaviour and urged the local community to share information with the force.