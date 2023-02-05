Skewen RFC: Games cancelled after bikers wreck pitches
Junior sports teams have been forced to call off their fixtures after grass pitches were torn up by motorcycles.
Damage at Skewen RFC has caused "anger and upset" in the Neath village, according to Insp Lindsey Sweeney from South Wales Police.
Carl Jenkins, 41, who works with the junior teams at Skewen RFC, said they had been "devastated" by the incident.
"I was lost for words as to why someone would do this," said Mr Jenkins, who is also a South Wales Police officer.
"It's ruined it for the kids of Skewen - football and rugby.
"We're self-funded, so it's going to cost us an arm and leg to get it back up to standard."
"The kids are upset, the coaches and managers are devastated," Mr Jenkins added.
"We're training elsewhere at the moment, but we've got eight home games next week and we'll have to find somewhere else to play."
Insp Sweeney said: "We are aware that motorcycles have ridden across the pitches this weekend causing extensive damage which has impacted on the local community significantly.
"As a result of the criminal behaviour children's sports fixtures have been cancelled which has understandably caused great anger and upset.
"I would encourage the local community to share information with us."