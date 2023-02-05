Wales' ambulance strike pay talks continue, Unite boss says
- Published
The leader the Unite union has said she was due to meet with Wales' health minister on the eve of an ambulance service walkout in a row over pay.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said she hoped to "get to the deal that we need to give to our members to solve the dispute".
Other unions agreed to suspend action after a new pay offer by Eluned Morgan.
Military personnel are being drafted in to help drive ambulances during Unite's planned strike on Monday and Tuesday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said services would be "much more limited" during the planned action, including affecting calls to the NHS Wales 111 help line.
Unite, which represents about 25% of all ambulance staff in Wales, said on Friday that members planned to strike unless a better deal was agreed over the weekend.
During strike days our services will be much more limited.— Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) February 5, 2023
This includes disruption to @NHS111Wales.#BeWiseSaveLives and only call 999 if it’s life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/padMMv3mr8
Ms Morgan has offered health unions an extra 3% on top of the £1,400 already promised.
Ms Graham said: "What we know - because we got all of our reps together when that offer was put on the table - is our members just won't accept that."
But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and GMB union ambulance staff have put walkouts on hold to consider the deal.
On Friday, the Welsh government said it was awaiting formal responses from each union - which will put the offer to members - and said it hoped further planned strike action would be called off.
Nurses in England and ambulance staff in England and Wales have coordinated action on Monday in their ongoing row about pay and working conditions.
UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the action was "regrettable", and "will undoubtedly have an impact on patients".