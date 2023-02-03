Welsh rugby: Chair announced for WRU review panel
- Published
A chair has been appointed for the panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate.
Former Court of Appeal judge, Dame Anne Rafferty DBE PC, will head the independent review panel.
Additional panel members will be selected next week.
The group will be considering the period from 2017 to the present day, but the timeframe may change depending on the evidence that comes to light.
In particular, the taskforce will be asked to discuss:
- Behaviour at all levels of the sporting organisation
- How comfortable staff feel raising concerns or challenging inappropriate and discriminatory language and behaviour
- The effectiveness of the WRU's whistleblowing policies and procedures
- Action taken by the WRU in response to the concerns raised in the BBC investigation.
The WRU said that recommendations and findings from previous reviews will be used to inform the investigation, but the new taskforce will not be asked to duplicate work previously done.
The review is due to begin on 13 February.