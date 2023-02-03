Welsh rugby: Former judge to lead WRU sexism claims probe
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate.
As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has set out the role and responsibilities of the panel and scope of the review.
Additional panel members will be selected next week.
The group will be considering the period from 2017 to the present day, but the timeframe may change depending on the evidence that comes to light.
In particular, the taskforce will be asked to discuss:
- Behaviour at all levels of the sporting organisation
- How comfortable staff feel raising concerns or challenging inappropriate and discriminatory language and behaviour
- The effectiveness of the WRU's whistleblowing policies and procedures
- Action taken by the WRU in response to the concerns raised in the BBC investigation.
It comes as a BBC Wales investigation brought to light reports of a "toxic culture" at the WRU, after a male colleague allegedly said he wanted to "rape" an ex-Wales women boss.
Charlotte Wathan, a former general manager of Welsh women's rugby, said she cried after the alleged rape comment was made towards her at the WRU's Vale of Glamorgan training base in 2019.
Another female former WRU employee, who wants to remain anonymous, also alleged she suffered sexism and bullying by a manager within the organisation and left in 2018, while former wales international rugby player and current MP Tonia Antoniazzi said women from inside the WRU had also raised concerns with her.
The WRU said that recommendations and findings from previous reviews will be used to inform the investigation, but the new taskforce will not be asked to duplicate work previously done.
The panel will produce a report and make recommendations which will be published in full.
The review is due to begin on 13 February.