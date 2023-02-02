Merthyr house explosion: Two teens hurt, three taken to hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas explosion.
South Wales Police attended reports of an explosion at a house in Dowlais, Merthyr, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The condition of an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man is not believed to be life-threatening, but they remain in hospital with burn injuries.
Nearby residents were evacuated and the cause is being investigated.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended the scene and successfully extinguished the fire by about 23:46.
The occupants from two houses, including the home affected, have not yet been allowed to return, the police force added.
Insp Jon Duckham said his thoughts are with those affected and thanked residents for their patience, support and understanding.
More to follow on this breaking news story.