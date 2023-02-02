Merthyr house explosion: Two teens hurt, three taken to hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas explosion.
South Wales Police officers were called to a house in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The condition of an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man is not believed to be life-threatening, but they remain in hospital with burn injuries.
Nearby residents were evacuated and the cause is being investigated.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended the scene and successfully extinguished the fire by about 23:46.
The occupants from two houses, including the home affected, have not yet been allowed to return, the police force added.
At the scene, a window was blown out and guttering damaged on Hermon Close, which adjoins Glanmor Gardens.
Blinds and curtains could also be seen blowing in the wind.
The house has been cordoned off by police, with officers from the Joint Scientific Investigation Unit in attendance on Thursday.
Wales and West Utilities officials were also there along with electrical firm SSE and Merthyr Valleys Homes.
Insp Jon Duckham said his thoughts are with those affected and thanked residents for their patience, support and understanding.