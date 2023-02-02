Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow.
Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property.
However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural or forestry worker must live there.
Ms Corner used the case of Mr Trump's golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, to overturn the decision.
Monmouthshire council had rejected her application to move into the bungalow, known as Grove View, on the grounds it could only be home to a local worker.
She appealed the decision to the Welsh government's Planning and Environment Decisions Wales body.
Her argument, citing the 2015 case involving the former president's golf course on the Scottish coast, was that original planning permission should not place a restriction on what could be done on land in the future.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, independent planning inspector Anthony Thickett agreed with the judgement in Trump's case and highlighted the importance of what a "reasonable reader" would understand.
He said it was wrong for the council's planning officer to interpret the permission as placing a restriction on who could occupy the home in future.
Ms Corner has now been issued a certificate of lawful use and has won the right to move into the bungalow.