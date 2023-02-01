Kaylea Titford: Dad to blame for girl's death, court told
A father admitted he is "as much to blame" for the death of his daughter as her mother, a trial has heard.
The body of 16-year-old Kaylea Louise Titford was found on soiled sheets in October 2020, and police described an "unbearable" rotting smell in living conditions "unfit for any animal".
Her father Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, denies manslaughter by gross negligence at Mold Crown Court.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones previously admitted the same charge.
At the start of his defence, Mr Titford told the court he would bathe and feed Kaylea, who had spina bifida, when she was a young child but had stepped back when she reached puberty because he "didn't feel comfortable".
He said his partner Sarah Lloyd-Jones carried out all of Kaylea's care and he did not have any concerns about this.
Following his arrest, he had been asked by police whose fault it was Kaylea had got into such a state, and replied: "Mine and Sarah's."
In an exchange with prosecutor Caroline Rees, he said he still agreed with his response, and he had a duty as much as Kaylea's mum.
"And you chose through laziness to do nothing?" she asked.
"Yes," he replied.
"You're as much to blame for Kaylea's death as Sarah Lloyd-Jones is?" asked Ms Rees.
"Yes," he replied.
Mr Titford was then asked about messages between him and his partner in which she complained of not having any help.
Lloyd-Jones had got a job as a carer from 2018, and was looking after things at home in between her appointments.
Mr Titford told the court he had worked long hours for a removal firm for many years but accepted he could have been a better father having done "nothing" to help care for his disabled child.
"I got lazy, tired after work," he said.
Continuing her cross-examination, Ms Rees turned to police photographs of the house after the Kaylea's death.
"Because you're lazy, you left your disabled daughter lying in filth did you?" she asked.
"Yes," Mr Titford replied.
When asked what he had done to help his daughter with her toileting and maintain her dignity, he told her: "Nothing, I'm lazy. I didn't care."
Ms Rees also compared photographs of Kaylea's room with other, much tidier rooms in the house.
She asked why Kaylea was treated differently.
"I don't know," answered Mr Titford.
She highlighted cleaning materials in a cupboard asking why Mr Titford had not used them.
He repeated that he was "lazy" despite understanding Kaylea's health was at serious risk.
"At serious risk of death?" Ms Rees pressed. "No," was Mr Titford's response.
Mr Titford said Kaylea was able to transfer herself from bed to her wheelchair, which she used to get to the kitchen and wet room.
When asked by his barrister David Elias if he could have done more to help Kaylea, he replied: "Yeah. I could just have done more."
He was also asked whether he was the best father he could have been to any of his six children, and said: "No. I'm just not very good."
The trial continues.