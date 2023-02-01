Kaylea Titford: Dad unaware of obese girl's neglect, court told
A father was unaware of the neglect his obese daughter suffered before her death, a manslaughter trial has heard.
The body of 16-year-old Kaylea Louise Titford was found on soiled sheets in October 2020, and police described an "unbearable" rotting smell in living conditions "unfit for any animal".
Her father Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, denies manslaughter by gross negligence at Mold Crown Court.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones previously admitted the same charge.
At the start of his defence, Mr Titford told the court he would bathe and feed Kaylea, who had spina bifida, when she was a baby and a young child.
But he said that he pulled back from involvement in Kaylea's hygiene care when she hit puberty.
"She was getting older, I didn't feel comfortable. I just stepped back," he told the court.
He said his partner Sarah Lloyd-jones carried out all of Kaylea's care from about 13, and he did not have any concerns about this.
He said there had been issues with Kaylea's weight since she was about four, and they had been given advice by a dietician to "try to make sure she ate healthy".
But he said this became more difficult to monitor when she was in her teens because "she would help herself or get siblings to get her things".
Mr Titford was asked about Kaylea's mobility, and he told the court she was able to transfer herself from bed to her wheelchair.
She was then able to move in her wheelchair from her room to the kitchen and wet room, he said.
He also described how on occasions when Kaylea had sores, it would be her mother who would dress them.
Mr Titford was asked about messages between him and his partner in which she complained she had no help.
He told the court he had worked long hours for a removal firm for many years.
Lloyd-Jones had got a job as a carer from 2018, and was looking after things at home in between her appointments.
'I could have done more'
He was then asked about Kaylea's condition in October 2020 when she died, and if he had known about it?
"No," he said.
"If I had known, I would have done something about it."
He said he had never seen any evidence of what had already been described in court, of the state of her body, and his partner had not told him anything like that was happening.
Mr Titford said he spoke to Kaylea, who was in her specially adapted room off the kitchen, the night before she died.
He asked if she was all right and she said yes, he said.
When asked by his barrister David Elias if he could have done more to help Kaylea, he replied: "Yeah. I could just have done more."
He was also asked whether he was the best father he could have been to any of his six children, and said: "No. I'm just not very good."
The trial continues.