Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends.
Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said.
She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon before heading to nearby Parc y Werin, where the attack is alleged to have happened.
South Wales Police said a 36-year-old man and 16-year-old boy had been arrested.
Sue claims her son returned home with bruising and blood covering the right side of his face.
She said he had taken blows above and below his eye, to his cheek, lip and chin, but was in shock so was unable to tell how long the ordeal lasted.
Alfie spent six hours at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where he had a head scan which showed no damage beyond heavy facial bruising, Sue added.
He was also referred to a Singleton Hospital eye specialist who did not identify a major injury but has scheduled another appointment for next week.
However, in addition to the physical scars, Sue said the biggest impact had been psychological.
"He's living in fear and scared to go outside. The hospital has referred him for counselling and escalated it because of his age."
South Wales Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Insp Lindsey Sweeney said: "This apparently unprovoked attack has left a 12-year-old boy in a state of shock.
"Inquiries are ongoing. However, we believe that there may well have been people in the area at the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened."