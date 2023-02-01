School strikes: All teachers face docked wages, union says
- Published
Some Welsh councils are threatening to deduct pay of non-striking school staff, a headteachers' union has said.
Thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) are striking on Wednesday over pay and school budgets.
The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) claimed heads had been told by several councils all staff would have wages deducted as a result.
The Welsh Local Government Association, which represents councils, said it was working for an "amicable settlement".
About a third of Wales' 1,500 schools were expected to be closed on Wednesday while hundreds of others told some classes to stay at home.
NAHT member headteachers were holding action short of striking - which included limiting tasks to core hours and not helping councils identify who is striking or not.
General secretary Paul Whiteman said it would take legal action against any local authority which did not pay staff.
"This demonstrates the completely amateur approach of local authorities that lies at the heart of the education dispute," he said.
The union also claimed workers falling ill on a strike day were being required by some local authorities to visit a doctor and obtain a fit note.
"I cannot believe that local authorities are so desperate to undermine legitimate industrial action that they would target the sick and place a further intolerable burden upon the NHS service," he added.
The WLGA said it had been working closely with councils, trade unions and the Welsh government to seek an "amicable settlement".
In a statement, it added: "Councils are in constant communication with their schools in providing appropriate advice and guidance regarding the planned industrial action.
"There have been several constructive meetings over recent weeks and the WLGA is committed to continuing this dialogue until a solution is found."