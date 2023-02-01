Andrew Tate: MP gets death threats after criticising influencer
An MP has said she was "bombarded" with death and rape threats after speaking out against controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate.
Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd, said she received the abuse to her "inbox and my office".
The British-American online influencer, who amassed millions of followers for his divisive content, has been detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.
He denies the allegations.
Speaking during a Commons debate on neighbourhood policing, Ms Davies-Jones thanked her own police force for its support.
She said: "I'd like to put on record my own thanks to... all of the local police in my south Wales area who have been an immense support to me in the recent weeks after I have spoken out about the horrendous abuse and behaviour of Andrew Tate online.
"As a result, my own inbox and my office have been bombarded with death threats, rape threats."
The MP said the police response had been "brilliant", but added "sadly this isn't the case for everyone who experiences the same".
Ms Davies-Jones raised concerns over the impact of the influencer on schoolboys at a session of Prime Minister's Questions earlier this month.
She said: "Teachers are now having to develop their own resources to re-educate boys who are being brainwashed online by his deeply toxic messaging."
Following his arrest in Romania, the former kickboxing world champion will remain in detention until late February after a judge granted a request to extend his detention by 30 days for a second time.