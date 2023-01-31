Welsh rugby teams' relationship with WRU branded 'abusive'
The director of a Welsh rugby region has described the relationship with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) as "abusive".
Ron Jones, of the Scarlets, said the four professional regions had been "bullied" during discussions about a long-term financial deal.
His comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred towards women within the union were raised by a BBC Wales Investigates programme.
The WRU said it had reached an agreement on the future of the game.
In an interview with Newyddion S4C, Mr Jones warned the future of the game was at stake as the union "avoids responsibility".
"Their initial reaction was to effectively try and brush it away," he said.
"I was amazed that it took a number of days to get to the point where they realised that this was their problem."
WRU chief executive Steve Phillips announced on Sunday that he was resigning in light of the allegations against the union.
Days before, in a letter to chairman Ieuan Evans, the regions had called on Mr Phillips and the board to resign.
The WRU and the four professional regions - Scarlets, Cardiff, Ospreys and Dragons - have been in discussions over a long-term framework to resolve the game's financial issues.
Mr Jones said the relationship between the two sides had deteriorated.
"The negotiations over the last year to fund the game have been ones where the relationship with the union and the clubs was an oppressive one, bullying the clubs into accepting something that was impossible," he said.
"In effect, it would be the shareholders of the regions who would pay for the future of rugby in Wales and that has to change, but those discussions haven't happened yet."
Following the resignation of Mr Phillips, Nigel Walker was appointed as interim chief executive and on Monday he announced the four professional teams had been given the go-ahead to begin contract talks with players.
He said all player contracts were likely to be completed by the end of February.
However, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which represents the professional game in Wales, is yet to agree a long-term financial deal.
Mr Jones said an agreement was vital for the future of rugby in Wales and the regions would go bust if a working relationship between the union and regions was not achieved.
WRU chairman Ieuan Evans announced last week that an external taskforce was to be established to look at every aspect of the union.
Welsh sporting body Sport Wales is to advise on the make-up and remit of the taskforce and elect the members and chair.
Mr Jones added it was vital that the union changes, saying: "We have to find a way through it, and the next days will tell us whether the union is now genuinely motivated to changing itself."
The WRU said: "Negotiations on the future of the professional game are handled by the Professional Rugby Board, which is made up of representatives of each of the four regions, the WRU CEO (chief executive officer) and FD (finance director) and two independent directors, chair Malcolm Wall, and director Marianne Ockland.
"These negotiations are currently at an advanced stage with verbal agreement reached and a heads of terms document signed on a new six-year deal for the professional game.
"Whilst delays in reaching this agreement are regrettable it has been vitally important to get the detail right in the best interests of the whole game in Wales."