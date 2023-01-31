Sir Gareth Edwards' Barbarians jersey to be sold at auction
The jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored one of rugby's greatest ever tries is to be sold at auction - and could fetch a world-record fee.
Edwards's Barbarians shirt from the 1973 match against New Zealand has an estimate of £150,000 to £200,000.
The world-record price for a rugby jersey is £180,000, which is also the highest amount paid at a UK auction for an item of sporting clothing.
The number nine jersey will go under the hammer on 24 February.
Edwards finished off a spectacular seven-man move started by a side-stepping Phil Bennett deep inside his own half during the Barbarians' 23-11 victory over New Zealand in 1973.
The black and white-hooped number nine shirt from that day in Cardiff is the centrepiece of his jersey collection that will be sold by Rogers Jones Auctioneers and Valuers in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.
The current record for a rugby jersey belongs to Dave Gallaher's Original All Blacks jersey from New Zealand's tour of the British Isles in 1905/06.
Gallaher was the captain of the first New Zealand representative team to tour the British Isles. Their only defeat was a controversial 3-0 loss to Wales.
Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said: "Since then (the Gallaher jersey auction in 2015), we have sold many rugby jerseys, caps and an important rugby union rule book, and many of these rugby antiques have commanded thousands of pounds.
"I have been asked whether I think another jersey will come close or exceed (the Gallaher jersey). Sir Gareth Edwards's Barbarians jersey was my answer from the start.
"Our spines still tingle when we hear Cliff Morgan's legendary commentary (of Edwards's try), and all of us have those pangs of nostalgia."
Other items from Edwards's jersey collection include one of his British and Irish Lions jerseys from the 1974 South Africa tour, which has an estimate of £20,000 to £25,000.
Outside of rugby, there are a collection of t-shirts worn by Edwards during the 1976 BBC Superstars competition also up for auction.
The collection will go under the hammer at Cardiff Auction House on Friday February 24.