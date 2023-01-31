Caerphilly: JCB house attack driver given suspended sentence
A man who drove a JCB digger into the front of a house has been given a 16-month suspended prison sentence.
Mark Holmes, 56 from Penybryn, Caerphilly had been under the influence of alcohol when he caused £28,000 worth of damage to a house in Blackwood and "minor injuries" to the owner.
In a personal statement, the victim said she thought Holmes was going to kill her.
Holmes' defence barrister said he is "full of remorse".
Newport Crown Court heard Holmes admit to aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the property, driving under the influence and battery on on 22 December, 2022.
Holmes' brother was the ex-partner of the victim, Paula Brown, and "relations had become strained".
After repeatedly reversing into Ms Brown's car, the court heard Holmes raised the digger's arm and made contact with the victim, causing "relatively minor injuries".
"He flipped the Ford Focus over and pushed it into a wall," the prosecutor said. Holmes raised the digger's arm and made contact with the victim, causing "relatively minor injuries".
The court heard Holmes became aware he was being filmed and drove the digger to Blackwood police station where police discovered he had been drinking.
In a personal statement, Ms Brown said she cannot return to her home because it is "structurally not sound".
She said of Holmes' attack: "I thought he was going to kill me."
Holmes' defence barrister, Marian Lewis, said the offending was the "culmination of family problems, misunderstandings and disagreements".
"Everything came to a head and he completely lost his self control."
The judge, Mr Recorder Duncan Bould sentenced Mark Holmes to 16 months in prison, suspended for 2 years.
Holmes was disqualified from driving for three years and had a 10-year restraining order imposed on him.
Mr Recorder, Duncan Bould said: "None of those matters justify your behaviour in any way, and you must appreciate you caused great stress and anxiety".
He added: "It's clear there are issues you need to deal with in respect of your mental health".